After the experiences of Gianluigi Donnarumma and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Asmir Begovic can assist Jordan Pickford.

At Finch Farm, Asmir Begovic will work alongside one of Europe’s best goalkeepers and a global superstar.

The towering Bosnia international, on the other hand, will be no stranger to goalkeeper training with Jordan Pickford and playing with James Rodriguez.

During a six-month loan spell with Serie A giants Milan in the 2019-20 season, Begovic pushed Gianluigi Donnarumma hard and lined up beside Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The 34-year-old has around 400 professional club matches under his belt, having spent the majority of his career in the Premier League with Stoke City, Chelsea, and Bournemouth.

He’ll be happy to be sharing goalkeeping responsibilities with one of the continent’s best keepers again now that he’s been tasked with functioning as an able deputy for Pickford while competing for the number one shirt.

“He can be anything he wants to be,” Begovic remarked of Donnarumma in an interview with The Guardian last summer.

“Right now, he is one of the finest goalkeepers in the world, and if he keeps going at this pace, it will only be a matter of time before he is unanimously voted the best.

“He’s great, a huge talent and a kind man with a high work rate.

“What he’s already accomplished in the game is very incredible. I believe he has a bright career ahead of him.”

Despite the fact that Pickford is five years older than Donnarumma, the 27-year-old is still in his prime, and Begovic is sure to be delighted by the Everton goalkeeper, who has just maintained five clean sheets at Euro 2020.

The Blues’ new addition will be eager to compete with Pickford, like he did with Donnarumma, as the two keepers have similar levels of performance.

Then there’s Ibrahimovic’s leadership, which Begovic has witnessed firsthand.

Following the Swede’s return to the San Siro, the goalie said, “He has had such a great impact; his personality, his leadership, his quality on the pitch.”

“What I like best about him is his competitiveness. He is still striving to be the best despite his advanced age.

“He is a team player in so many ways; his high standards raise the bar for everyone else. With his presence, he can change the game.

“A.” “Summary concludes.”