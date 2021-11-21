After the ‘evil’ incident, a taxi driver in Liverpool was ‘overwhelmed’ with charity.

The taxi driver who was injured in the terror assault in Liverpool last Sunday hailed the public for their “wonderful compassion” today.

After a bomb explosion outside the Liverpool Women’s Hospital, the community has rallied behind David Perry, who is ‘fortunate to be alive.’

When Mr Perry’s taxi burst outside the Crown Street hospital, terror suspect Emad Al Swealmeen, 32, was murdered.

Mr Perry was still inside the car when it exploded in flames, but amazingly managed to escape just seconds before it exploded in flames.

One week after the incident, he and his wife Rachel expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support and admitted that his survival is a “miracle.”

“On behalf of myself, Rachel, and our family, we would like to express our gratitude to everyone for their well wishes and incredible kindness,” he stated. It has utterly overwhelmed us.

“A special thank you to the staff at Liverpool Women’s Hospital, the staff and medical team at Aintree Hospital, Merseyside Police, and Counter Terrorism Policing, who have all been incredible.”

“It’s a marvel that I’m alive, and I’m grateful that no one else was hurt in such a heinous act.” Now is the time for me to try to make sense of what has happened and concentrate on my mental and physical recovery.

“Please be kind, observant, and safe.”

Two fundraisers for Mr Perry and his family were started just hours after the incident.

With more than £70,000 raised for the taxi driver’s family, the fundraisers have finally reached a critical milestone.

The explosion is still being investigated by Counter Terrorism Policing North West.