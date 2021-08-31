After the evacuation deadline, 29 California students are still stuck in Afghanistan.

Following the official withdrawal of US soldiers from Afghanistan, at least 29 pupils from Sacramento, California, remain in the country, according to the San Juan Unified School District.

The 29 youngsters are from 19 households, according to the Sacramento-area school system, and have not returned to school for the 2021-2022 academic year.

According to a previous Sacramento Bee news report, the Sacramento school system is home to approximately 1,400 Afghan refugee kids, with up to 150 students reported to be stranded in Afghanistan.

“We are prepared to assist these students and families in any manner we can, and we are working directly with state elected leaders to provide them with information as it becomes available from our families. Our Afghan community, as well as all those whose loved ones are currently in Afghanistan, are supported by San Juan Unified. “We genuinely wish for their quick and safe return to the United States and to our school communities,” a school district representative told This website.

On Tuesday, Congressman Ami Bera, a Democrat from Sacramento, told Fox News that his office and the school district are working hard to get the youngsters back home. President Joe Biden’s administration, according to Bera, has not yet provided an update on how this will be accomplished.

“Our office has been in frequent communication with the San Juan Unified School District and has raised this with the Department of Defense and the State Department on a priority basis. “We have not received an update from the Department of Defense or the Department of State,” Bera spokesperson Travis Horne told the news organization.

The allegation comes after the United States withdrew its soldiers from Afghanistan on Monday, thereby ending a two-decade-long conflict and handing the country over to the Taliban. The pullout came before of Vice President Joe Biden’s deadline of August 31 to end America’s longest conflict.

After the country’s military first surrendered to the Taliban on August 15, the US military scrambled to evacuate nearly 122,000 American citizens, Afghan allies, and refugees during the past two weeks. Since then, Biden’s government has come under fire for chaotic scenes at Kabul’s airport and concerns about the Taliban’s fundamentalist Islamic authority.

When the evacuations were nearing their end, 13 US service members and nearly 170 Afghans were murdered. This is a condensed version of the information.