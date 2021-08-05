After the Euro final, 11 people were arrested for racial abuse directed at England players.

So far, 11 arrests have been made by police investigating online racial abuse of England players following the Euro 2020 final versus Italy.

After missing penalties in the shootout loss at Wembley last month, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka were abused.

The UK Football Policing Unit says it has received over 600 reports from individuals, charities, clubs, and other organizations around the country, with 207 of them being illegal in nature and 34 of them being in the UK.

The unit has made data requests to social media companies in order to advance further investigations, and where responses have been received, the information has been passed on to local police forces, who have arrested 11 people so far on suspicion of a variety of offenses, including malicious communications and violating section 127 of the Communications Act 2003.

123 of the 207 criminal social media posts belong to people living outside the United Kingdom, and the details of those people and cases are being handed on to the appropriate countries so that they can take action.

The unit is awaiting information on the remaining 50 account users from social media providers.

“There are people out there who believe they can hide behind a social media presence and get away with making such vile comments,” said Chief Constable Mark Roberts, the National Police Chiefs’ Council football policing lead.

“They should reconsider – we have investigators actively looking for abusive comments in connection with the match, and anyone who post them will be arrested if they satisfy a criminal threshold.

“We are appreciative to people who have taken the time to report racist posts to us, and we are continuing our inquiry at a rapid pace.

“It’s impossible to overestimate the difficulties of detecting social media misuse. Identification of these 11 people took a lot of time and effort. I’d like to express my gratitude to Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for quickly responding to our requests.

“In the meanwhile, we’re looking for ways to connect with the players directly to give our support and get their input for our investigation and subsequent prosecutions with the CPS.”

Three people from London and two from Christchurch, Dorset, have been arrested thus far, ranging in age from 18 to 63. “The summary has come to an end.”