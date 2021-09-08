After the Euro 2020 final, a man is in court for a racist social media post.

A man from Runcorn has appeared in court after making racist remarks against England players following the Euro 2020 final.

In a social media post following the national team’s penalty shootout loss to Italy, Scott McCluskey, 43, blamed black England players for the failure.

The offender, according to Warrington Magistrates’ Court, posted a racist statement on his Facebook profile shortly after the defeat on July 11.

Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, and Jadon Sancho all missed penalties and were subsequently attacked with racist abuse on social media, sparking a political debate about racism in football and society.

The defendant, of Blyth Close, Runcorn, accepted to a single allegation of using a public communication network to deliver an insulting or abusive message.

District Judge Nicholas Sanders issued an urgent probation report for the offender, stating that the crime may justify a “deterrent” penalty.

On Wednesday, he will be sentenced.

McCluskey’s Facebook post was met with “condemnation and fury,” according to prosecutor Simon Green, and was reported by someone who had been touched by prejudice.

McCluskey claimed he posted the comment to make others laugh and afterwards erased it, but it was reported to Cheshire Police.

Mr Green stated that “feelings were high” at the time of the posting, and that there were already worries about racist abuse directed against footballers on the internet.

“This is a 42-year-old man with no prior convictions who has admitted his guilt at the first opportunity,” defense attorney Dave Robb said.

“The reality is that these posts were unfortunately pervasive and drew global censure, rightfully – outrageously offensive,” said District Judge Sanders.

“And in terms of sentencing, in terms of the aim of sentencing, the court should consider not just rehabilitation but also a deterrent punishment.

“It’s revolting,” says the narrator. Nobody should discriminate against people because of their skin color, and to do so against three young men who are plainly doing their best for their country is sickening.”

McCluskey was released on bail but was ordered to remain in the courthouse while an urgent Probation Service report was drafted.