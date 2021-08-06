After the ESA review, the DWP could owe 76,000 applicants £5,000 each.

Following a review of the Employment and Support Allowance benefit, or ESA, the Department of Work and Pensions may owe tens of thousands of people £5,000 apiece.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has already paid out £613 million in back pay to those who were not given the correct amount of ESA, but an estimated 76,000 people are still to come forward and may be owed money.

Officials looked at 600,000 cases when claimants were transferred from other benefits including Incapacity Benefit and Severe Disablement Allowance to ESA.

It was discovered that 118,000 of the applicants had been underpaid, according to Birmingham Live.

Around 76,000 cases, however, remain open because the DWP was unable to contact the claimant or their next of kin or did not get the necessary information.

ESA was created in October 2008 for persons who are unable to work due to a disability or illness.

Contributory ESA is now known as New style ESA for all new claims and is based on National Insurance contributions. Income-related ESA is a means-tested benefit that can be paid separately or as a supplement to contributory ESA. Because income-related ESA is being phased out in favor of Universal Credit, new claims for this type of ESA are no longer being accepted.

Some people receiving Incapacity Benefit and Severe Disablement Allowance were reviewed and moved to contributory ESA between January 2011 and October 2014.

However, in certain circumstances, the potential of them being eligible for income-related ESA was not explored. As a result, they may have missed out on further benefits like Enhanced Disability. Premiums for people with severe disabilities, caregivers, and retirees.

Between 2018 and 2020, hundreds of thousands of cases were reviewed.

Claimants had passed away in several circumstances. The DWP investigated the accounts of 53,000 deceased ESA applicants out of a total of 600,000 and discovered that back payments were owed in 7,000 of them. This totaled £26 million, with average reimbursements to relatives of £3,000.

However, there are still 76,000 cases that have not been handled.

In over 4,000 cases, including approximately 3,000 where the claimant had died,