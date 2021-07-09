After the England Euro final, students can start school late on Monday.

Students who stay up late on Sunday night to watch England play in the Euro 2020 final will be permitted to start school later the next day.

After beating Denmark 2-1 in extra time on Wednesday, Gareth Southgate’s side set a date for the historic Wembley showdown.

However, not everyone is pleased with the prospect of a Monday lie-in for children.

In response to criticism on social media, Rossmere Primary School in Hartlepool, one of the institutions permitting students to arrive late, claimed the decision was made to ensure that students did not miss a whole day of school due to exhaustion.

We had not expected this message to generate such much attention because it was primarily targeted towards Rossmere parents, according to the social media post. A few observations in reaction to the unfavorable feedback –

We are not promoting children to skip school; on the contrary, we are encouraging them to do so. We didn’t want to see children taking the entire day off because they were fatigued because a number of parents were given time off work on Monday. Allowing some students to arrive later ensures that they are prepared to study when they do. They won’t miss any classes because the timetable has been switched around.

For the past 16 months, all children’s education and life experiences have been harmed. Schools’ job is to provide children with the finest possible experiences that will aid in their education. We want youngsters to be a part of this national pride event because it is such an essential teaching element.

Several other schools have followed our lead, and we were not the first!

Thank you for your nice feedback. Rossmere is a fantastic school with fantastic staff, students, and families.

School will still begin at 8.40 a.m., but students who arrive before 10.30 a.m. will not be counted as tardy and will not miss any classes.

It’s been 55 years since England has made it to a major football final, so let them watch and discuss the significance of the National Anthem, as well as pride, resilience, and possibly disappointment. This is a chance to learn something new.

