After the EncroChat raids in Anfield and Wavertree, a suspect was named.

As part of an inquiry into EncroChat’s demise, a Liverpool man has been charged with narcotics offenses.

Following raids in Wavertree and Anfield on Tuesday, Peter Heron was apprehended.

He was interrogated as part of a North West Regional Organised Crime Unit investigation.

After a car accident, a 14-year-old girl is struggling for her life.

Earlier this week, officers from the unit collaborated with Merseyside Police to execute warrants in Liverpool.

Heron has since been charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin, cannabis conspiracy, and criminal property possession.

The 47-year-old, of Grosvenor Road in Wavertree, is being investigated as part of Operation Venetic, a national probe into the hack of messaging platform EncroChat last year.

A combined investigation by French and Dutch law enforcement revealed that the messaging network had been hacked.

Thousands of people in the UK are thought to have used the software, which authorities allege was employed in organized crime.

On Merseyside, more than a hundred people have been arrested on suspicion of crimes related to the information received through the breach.