After the ‘easiest question ever,’ the Chase player enrages viewers.

Fans of The Chase were enraged when one of tonight’s candidates “squandered” a good opportunity at the high offer.

Actor Paul was playing a great game, answering all of the questions correctly until he got to the show’s most critical question.

He was up against The Governess Anne Hegarty alongside teams Emily, Debra, and Philip.

Paul completely messed up his game with only one more accurate answer till he was back on the team bench with an extra £30,000 in the prize money.

“You did pretty well,” Anne commended him, “it did look like you were going to get back,” but the upbeat player returned home empty-handed.

Fans were enraged, claiming that the crucial question was one of the easiest on the show.

He was questioned about which bird does not see its own parents after it is born.

The 36-year-old from Leeds responded with “stork,” which was incorrect, and he was forced to return home empty-handed.

Steve expressed himself as follows: "How could he have missed that last question? #TheChase." Another user commented: "How to squander $30,000 on a p***-easy question! #TheChase." Emily, a Liverpool-based veterinarian nurse, was the next to take the stage.

Fans praised her performance, as she won £7,000 in the cash builder round, prompting host Bradley Walsh to exclaim, “Brilliant that.”

After observing what occurred to the last player, Paul, she decided to take the middle offer.

As she returned to her teammates, the 25-year-old proceeded to play effectively and won £7,000 in the final round prize pool.

Debra, 48, was the third player, and she hoped to use any wins to transfer her family to Trinidad & Tobago.

In the cash builder round, the SEN teacher only got two questions right, but she was offered a generous low offer of £1,000, which she accepted.

She returned to the bench, bringing the grand total to £8,000.

Philip was the final player of the night, and he had urged all players except Debra to go high.

“Summary finishes,” he said when it was his turn.