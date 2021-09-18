After the downfall of the resort’s most violent individuals, the resort’s shady underbelly was exposed.

After major blows were inflicted to its most vilified influencers, the murky underbelly of a Merseyside town’s underworld may be made exposed.

The High Parkers dominated the drug trade in Southport for two years, managing underground markets that thrived mostly unobserved by visitors to the coastal resort.

However, intermittent explosions of violence served as reminders of their presence, including the murder of an innocent father in a violent attack on the resort’s most famous thoroughfare.

And The Washington Newsday can now reveal how one of its most famous members was a recurring fixture in the backdrop of the trial that followed a murder perpetrated by two violent drug traffickers aiming to create a foothold in what was considered High Parkers’ territory.

Cocaine gang shot by balaclava-wearing rivals refuses to cooperate with cops.

From their stronghold on the High Park estate, the High Parkers were essentially a local street gang that controlled Southport’s cocaine and cannabis trades.

They were a gang of troublemakers, many of whom had been identified by police and locals long before they progressed from anti-social behavior to organized criminality.

Jordan and James Gelling, two of the notorious Gelling brothers, were among nearly two dozen men and women sentenced to more than 125 years in prison at Liverpool Crown Court hearings over the summer.

Their ability to operate in a bubble from the rest of Merseyside’s underworld contributed to their success.

Unlike some parts of South Sefton, where rival gangs can lead to outbreaks of gunfire and bloodshed, the town is rarely the location of similar high-profile, headline-grabbing gang problems.

This could be owing in part to the High Parkers’ ability to keep a firm grip on their turf.

They had near complete control over the “order to deliver” drugs sector, and while other cocaine and cannabis suppliers were allowed to operate in the same arena, they were limited to low-level operations that, at best, concentrated on social situations such as bars and clubs.

The “Summary ends” because their power base is on the same streets as their business.