After the double-dumping, Love Island viewers are demanding to know who should be the next couple to leave.

Tonight’s episode of Love Island was another dramatic one, with two contestants being ejected from the villa.

The previous episode ended on a cliffhanger when it was revealed that the Islanders would be the ones to choose which boy and girl would be kicked off the show.

To stay on the popular ITV2 show, the participants had to choose two people from from the six Islanders who had garnered the fewest votes from the public.

The Islanders certainly battled to select who should leave the show, but A.J Bunker and Danny Bibby, two newcomers to the house, were ultimately chosen to leave.

As far as their fellow Islanders were concerned, they chose them to depart simply because they had spent the least amount of time on the show.

Fans of Love Island flocked to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with the decision, saying that another pair should have been made to pack their belongings instead.

“Chloe and Toby are actually cats because how many lives can one person have issa joke,” Lopes remarked.

“The next couple we’re voting out is Chloe and Toby… right guys?” Kate asked. Please”

“Are we all in agreement that Chloe and Toby ought to be tossed next?” Hasee asked.

Toby Aromolaran ignited uproar in the villa earlier this season when he abandoned Kaz Kamwi for University of Liverpool alumni Chloe Burrows, and he didn’t help his reputation when he confronted Kaz on Tuesday night’s show.

Fans dubbed him “childish,” and while Kaz forgave Toby at the end of last night’s episode, it appears that the semi-professional footballer still has a long way to go before Love Island viewers change their minds.

At the end of the episode, Toby’s relationship with Chloe may have been jeopardized, as she was enraged by how much time he spent conversing with newcomer Abigail.