After the dismembered body of the father was discovered, a Wisconsin man who reported his parents missing was arrested.

A Wisconsin man has been charged with the murder of his father and the abduction of his mother just days after he reported them missing.

Chandler Halderson, 23, reported his parents, Bart Halderson, 50, and Krista Halderson, 53, missing from their Oak Springs Circle home on July 7. Chandler stated his parents “were picked up by an unknown acquaintance in the early morning hours of July 1, 2021, to drive to the family’s cottage in White Lake, Wisconsin,” according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the New York Post, Chandler’s parents planned to spend the Fourth of July weekend at the cabin but never returned. Authorities, on the other hand, found no sign that someone had lately stayed there. The 23-year-old was subsequently detained for providing false information in the instance of a missing individual.

Police discovered dismembered human parts in Cottage Grove on July 8, eventually identified as the remains of Bart Halderson. According to the Wisconsin State Journal, the Medical Examiner’s Office stated, “Preliminary results from the autopsy reveal that Mr. Halderson died from homicidal violence including firearm injuries.”

On July 5, witnesses witnessed Chandler “reversing his car with the rear hatch open in a field near a wooded area,” according to a probable cause statement filed in the case.

Chandler was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and arrested in connection with his father’s death after his remains were discovered. According to ABC News, he is also accused of supplying false information about a kidnapped or missing person, as well as mutilating and hiding a corpse. The amount of his bond was set at $1 million.

Chandler’s mother has yet to be found. According to ABC News, Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said Thursday, “At this time, we are confident that Krista is still alive and well, and we will let the evidence from our investigation tell us otherwise.”

More unidentified human remains, however, were discovered Wednesday near Old Hwy 60 along the Wisconsin River near Roxbury. According to WMTV, a witness claimed to have spotted a guy matching Chandler’s description in the vicinity.

The case is still under investigation, and investigators have encouraged anyone with information to contact the tip line at 608-284-6900.