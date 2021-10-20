After the discovery of belongings, human remains were discovered at a nature preserve.

Partially human remains were discovered near Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port, Florida, during the hunt for Brian Laundrie on Wednesday afternoon, after some of his possessions were discovered earlier in the day.

“Earlier today, detectives discovered what looks to be human remains, as well as personal belongings related to Brian Laundrie, such as a backpack and notebook,” FBI Tampa special agent Michael McPherson stated at a press briefing.

“These objects were discovered in a region that was previously underwater.”

The human remains have yet to be identified by officials.

The FBI is currently examining a scene at the site of the finds; they have the evidence and anticipate to be there for several days. According to the FBI’s press briefing, the DNA of the remains is now being tested.

UPDATE: In conjunction with the hunt for Brian Laundrie, items of interest were discovered at the Carlton Reserve this morning. The scene is being processed by a #FBI Evidence Response team. The reserve is currently closed to the public, and no additional information is available. @FBIDenver pic.twitter.com/itOYRpY6fp According to Laundrie’s attorney Steven Bertolino, Laundrie’s parents told officials on Tuesday night that they would be coming to the preserve to search on Wednesday. As a result, police enforcement discovered a backpack and a notepad belonging to Laundrie.

The information comes after Laundrie’s parents returned to the reserve for the first time since informing law police of his possible location.

Apart from Laundrie’s father guiding officials back to the reserve last week, this is the first time both of Laundrie’s parents have cooperated in the search.

Dr. Russel Vega, Sarasota County’s chief medical examiner, has apparently been summoned to the scene.

Following the death of his fiancee Gabby Petito, Laundrie has become a person of interest. Laundrie has been on the run in Florida for several weeks.

#FBI MEDIA ALERT

At 4:30 p.m., Tampa will hold a press conference to discuss today’s developments in the search for Brian Laundrie. The briefing will take place at 6968 Reisterstown Rd. in North Port, Florida, at the entrance of the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.