After the ‘disaster’ in Afghanistan, an ex-Obama adviser urges Biden to fire the National Security Adviser.

In an opinion piece published Monday by USA Today, Brett Bruen, a former White House adviser, asked President Joe Biden to dismiss US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

Sullivan should resign, according to Bruen, because his decisions on Afghanistan “unfortunately contributed to the most unnecessarily embarrassing day in the history of the National Security Council.”

Following the fall of the government, the Taliban gained control of Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, this weekend after conquering other provincial capitals in quick succession. As terrorists moved in on Kabul, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the nation, later claiming on Facebook that he went to avert more bloodshed in the city.

The grave situation in Afghanistan, according to Bruen, who served as director of global engagement under then-President Obama, was the primary reason for Biden’s need to overhaul his national security team. He went on to say that the “afghanistan disaster is symptomatic of other significant difficulties at the White House.” The people, strategies, and mechanisms put in place by the president to keep America secure are ineffective.”

According to Bruen, Biden’s chosen team is to blame for the failures. He singled out Sullivan as having two jobs as national security adviser, according to him.

The first significant responsibility of the job, according to Bruen, is to be the last and ideally closest counselor to the president in the Situation Room. “Their second job is to turn the commander-in-choices chief’s and directives into policies that can be implemented.”

“The current holder of the position looks to have failed on all of these counts,” Bruen said of Sullivan.

Sullivan previously worked as a deputy assistant to Obama throughout his presidency and as Vice President Joe Biden’s national security adviser. He was also former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s deputy head of staff.

Bruen and Sullivan have collaborated before. Bruen said that Sullivan’s “overseas experience is less strong,” despite the fact that Sullivan is “extraordinarily clever” and knowledgeable with foreign policy theories. “This can lead to a mismatch between concepts and implementation,” according to Bruen.

Another source of problems in Biden’s White House, according to Bruen, is the administration’s general approach to employee selection. Biden “chosen to cram political figures into the.” This is a condensed version of the information.