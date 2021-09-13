After the ‘devastating’ flooding that rocked Wirral, a’sinkhole’ appeared on the road.

Following last week’s floods that “devastated” portions of the borough, a small “sinkhole” has formed on a Wirral road.

Last week, torrential rain brought misery to families throughout the Wirral, with flood waters wreaking havoc in portions of Birkenhead and Bebington, prompting an emergency response across the Wirral.

After damage to the road surface, parts of Borough Road in Birkenhead, one of the “most impacted” areas, were closed to traffic on Friday.

A minor sinkhole has also emerged on neighboring Abbey Street, according to local MP Mick Whitley, who inspected streets in his area in the aftermath of the storm.

“I’ve been out and about in the constituency today, visiting Borough Road to witness the impact of yesterday’s storms and following up on reports of a sinkhole by Abbey Road, which will now be dealt with by the council,” the MP for Birkenhead stated in a Facebook post about the hole.

Hundreds of people commented on the post on social media.

"Thanks Mick, at long last we have an MP who is visible and works hard for the people of Birkenhead," one person commented.

Wirral Council has been contacted for a response.