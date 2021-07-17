After the devastating Covid impact, the city’s major language school closes its doors and goes into liquidation.

Due to the devastating impacts of the Covid epidemic, the city’s largest and longest-running language school has discontinued operations and entered voluntary liquidation.

For more than 20 years, Liverpool School of English has taught thousands of international students from all over the world.

Craig Povey of Begbies Traynor and Laura Walshe of Keystone Recovery were named joint liquidators of the organization, which was created in 1999, on Wednesday.

After a brief illness, Liverpool nightclub DJ ‘Double Decks Dave’ passed away.

The Mount Pleasant school provided international students with the opportunity to learn English in the city, and students from all over the world, including China and Saudi Arabia, attended.

It made £5.5 million in revenue last year.

The impact of the pandemic and related travel restrictions, according to the liquidators, resulted in a “devastating decrease” in revenue, prompting the company to discontinue trading and voluntarily wind up.

On July 8, the two businesses were formally appointed to supervise the asset sale.

“The company has been badly damaged as a result of the global response to the epidemic since March 2020,” Mr Povey added. After so many years of success, these methods rendered the business unsustainable.

“Since March 2020, the directors have investigated every possible route to keep the business afloat, but the hurdles posed by lockdown limitations and their insurance company’s refusal to pay out on business interruption and infectious illness claims were too large to overcome.

“This isn’t the first time a formerly successful firm has been ruined by the global response to the pandemic; unfortunately, it won’t be the last.”

“Like many others, the company was adversely impacted by Covid-19,” Ms Walshe continued.

“The business had been in operation for almost 20 years and had welcomed numerous overseas students to Liverpool. Despite the directors’ best efforts, the problems posed by lockdown, international travel restrictions, and their insurer’s refusal to pay out on a business interruption claim proved insurmountable, and the company was forced to suspend operations.

“The destruction inflicted by the epidemic is exemplified by the demise of this long-established firm. However, there are certain limitations. The summary comes to a close.