After the Democratic House Speaker retracted terms for redistricting, the Oregon GOP is considering a walkout.

After the Speaker of the House abandoned her offer of a power-sharing compromise for the redistricting process, House Republicans in Oregon are mulling a walkout this week.

Without Republicans on the chamber floor, lawmakers would be unable to form a quorum, effectively halting operations.

In exchange for GOP lawmakers not obstructing bills during the 2021 legislative session, House Speaker Tina Kotek, a Democrat, pledged to split the House Redistricting Committee 50-50. House Republicans would have been able to veto any of the proposed redistricting maps as a result of the change.

However, Kotek declared on Monday that she was pulling out of the pact, infuriating Republicans and giving Democrats a significant advantage in redrawing district lines. Five of the House seats are projected to go to Democrats, while just one will go to Republicans as a result of the redistricting.

Christine Drazan, the Oregon House Minority Leader, said in a statement on Kotek, “She lied and betrayed her promise not just to us but to Oregonians.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The stakes are high, since Oregon has gained a sixth U.S. House member as a result of the last census.

Following word Tuesday that someone in the facility had tested positive for COVID-19, lawmakers were told the House will reassemble in Salem Wednesday morning. However, House Speaker Tina Kotek has announced that the house will not meet again until Saturday to allow time for those who have been exposed to the coronavirus to be tested and obtain findings.

Democrats claim that their entire House caucus has been vaccinated. The number of Republican legislators in Oregon who have been vaccinated was not immediately known.

When the House reconvenes on Saturday, MPs will have only two days to vote on and pass new political borders before the deadline of September 27. If congressional maps are not approved by that date, the Oregon Supreme Court will appoint a panel of five retired judges to do so.

But it’s unclear who will return to the Capitol when the House doors reopen.

Kotek stated in a statement that she was “disappointed that after many months of effort, House Republicans did not engage constructively despite many attempts to resolve their concerns,” which prompted her to void the standing agreement.

Both parties have employed walkouts, which are a mechanism provided by. This is a condensed version of the information.