After the defense comment, Ben Crump promises to bring 100 black pastors to pray with the Arbery family.

After one of the defense attorneys in the case claimed he intended to limit the number of Black pastors permitted in the courtroom, civil rights attorney Ben Crump promised to bring 100 Black pastors to pray with the Arbery family in Brunswick, Georgia.

“It is not illegal for Black pastors to support Ahmaud Arbery’s parents or any other Black victim.” Crump tweeted on Friday morning, “We’re bringing 100 Black pastors to pray with the family next week.”

Kevin Gough, who represented William “Roddie” Bryan, had expressed a problem with the Black preachers who were spotted attending the Arbery family’s trial the day before.

“Obviously, they can only have so many pastors,” Gough said in court on Thursday. “It’s fine if their pastor is Al Sharpton right now, but that’s it. We don’t want any more Black pastors or others—Jesse Jackson, whoever was in here with the victim’s family earlier this week—trying to sway a jury in this case.” He went on to say that these notable figures could knowingly or unwittingly politicize the case and exert pressure on the jury.

Gough’s remarks drew widespread condemnation, prompting him to apologize on Friday to “anyone who may have been upset unwittingly.”

He acknowledged that his views were “overly broad,” but promised to “follow up with a more precise motion on Monday” to put them in context.

The judge has permitted all sides in the case to observe the trial, but he cut Gough off on Thursday to emphasize that he will impose blanket exclusions for anyone who enters the courtroom.

In Arbery’s death, Bryan, his father and son Greg and Travis McMichael have been charged with murder and other offences.

On February 23, 2020, the 25-year-old was out for a jog when he was pursued and fatally shot by the defendants as they attempted to carry out what they said was a citizen’s arrest.

On Thursday, Sharpton appeared in court beside the Arbery family, saying that he came “at the family’s invitation” and that his presence was “not disruptive in any way.”

