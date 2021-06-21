After the death of school buddies, an infected blood scandal survivor is left “mad.”

A guy who caught HIV and Hepatitis C as a result of the tainted blood scandal has described himself as a “angry elderly man” to an investigation.

Gary Webster, 56, attended the boarding school Lord Mayor Treloar College in Hampshire from 1975 to 1983.

He was one of numerous students at the school who received haemophilia therapy at an on-site NHS center while pursuing their education.

Many pupils with the disease, which has no cure and affects the body’s ability to form blood clots, were later discovered to have been administered hepatitis and HIV-infected blood products, such as plasma.

Fewer than a quarter of the 89 children who attended the school in the 1980s are still alive today.

On Monday, the Infected Blood Inquiry, an independent investigation into thousands of people who contracted HIV and hepatitis after having blood transfusions in the 1970s and 1980s, opened hearings into the school.

Mr. Webster, who was diagnosed with haemophilia A when he was six months old, was notified at the age of 18 that he had been infected with Hepatitis C and HIV.

“I have guilt still being here,” he told the inquiry, visibly distraught as he described the struggles he has endured. It’s because of the stigma. It’s been painful to lose 72 friends, school mates, who you’ve known since you were in high school.

“Now that I’m an angry old man, I don’t think I’m very good at relationships.” It’s difficult to put into words. It has an impact on everyone, not just me, but everyone else. But it’s terrible for everyone, including my parents and [his daughter]Amy. It’s difficult because you’re losing so many people. “How did [that happen]?” says the narrator.

Giving evidence at the hearing, Mr Webster described how, when he joined the school, he was originally receiving Cryoprecipitate for his treatment, but over the years from 1976 onwards, he began receiving other medicines, such as Kryobulin, Hemofil, Lister and Koate, to help him with his bleeding.

Mr. Webster was questioned during the investigation.