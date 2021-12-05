After the death of former Republican Senator Bob Dole at the age of 98, tributes have poured in.

Senator Robert Joseph Dole died in his sleep early this morning, which we report with sadness. He had diligently served the United States of America for 79 years when he died at the age of 98. More details will be available soon. #RememberingBobDole pic.twitter.com/57NtGfqtmL #RememberingBobDole December 5, 2021 — Elizabeth Dole Foundation (@DoleFoundation) Dole served in the United States Senate from 1969 to 1996, representing Kansas. He was the Republican majority and minority leader throughout his time in Congress. In 1996, he was the Republican presidential nominee.

According to the Associated Press, he disclosed in February that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer.

Many people paid their tributes to Dole on Twitter.

“@SenatorDole was a true American hero, a consummate statesman, and one of the greatest lawmakers of all time.” Most significantly, he was always a Kansan who prioritized service before self-interest. Senator Roger Marshall, a Kansas Republican, tweeted, “Laina and I join Kansans in praying for Elizabeth, Robin, and the entire Dole family.”

Barbara and I were saddened to learn of the death of war hero/Senate Majority Leader/presidential candidate Bob Dole," they said. He was a dedicated public servant who was also pleasant, witty, and hardworking, as well as a great patriot. Senator Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican, wrote, "We offer our love to Elizabeth and his family." "When I first came to the Senate and couldn't get a job, Bob took me under his wing.