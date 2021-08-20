After the death of Fabinho’s father, tributes have been offered.

Fabinho’s father has died, according to his wife Rebeca Tavares, who confirmed the sad news on social media.

Before Rebeca confirmed Joao Roberto’s death on Friday morning, Fabinho missed Thursday’s training session at the AXA Centre.

“Morning y’all,” Mrs Tavares wrote. Fabinho’s father has passed away, for those who have inquired on Instagram. “He will be much missed.”

Her post was accompanied by a photo and a statement that read, “Father-in-law, you will always be remembered with that grin and that enthusiasm.”

“I thank God for the opportunity to meet you. Your grandchildren will be able to identify the grandfather they grew up with.

“I adore you.” [Fabinho] will be well taken care of by me.”

Hundreds of Reds fans responded to Rebeca’s tweet with sympathies for the family.

After the tragic death of his father, Jose, in Brazil, Alisson Becker was unavailable for Liverpool’s win against Sheffield United last season.

As a result, it’s likely that Fabinho will be granted similar compassionate leave, allowing him to miss Saturday’s match against Sean Dyche’s Clarets.

Liverpool requested that Alisson’s privacy be respected earlier this year, and will hope that the same courtesy will be extended to his fellow Brazilian in the coming days.