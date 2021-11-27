After the death of Ava White, Everton and Liverpool fans unite behind an anti-knife crime banner.

In the wake of 12-year-old Ava White’s death, an Everton fan and a Liverpool fan are teaming up to make an anti-knife crime banner for Wednesday’s Merseyside Derby.

After being attacked in the city centre, the Year 8 student at Notre Dame Catholic College was pronounced dead at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital at 8:39pm on Thursday.

Ava’s death has shocked the Merseyside public, and Everton season ticket holder Peter MacFarlane from Childwall is collaborating with his friend Tim Edwards to create a banner that will be draped across both the home and away sections of the Bullens Road Stand during the match at Goodison Park on December 1, when all eyes will be on Liverpool.

“When I heard about Ava, I spoke with Tim to see if we could do something to express that camaraderie as a city among the two groups of fans again,” Peter told The Washington Newsday.

“It’s something that’s affecting the entire city.” It’s a dreadful situation.

“It’s something that needs to be addressed when people think it’s normal to carry knives and use them.”

“Both groups of fans, as well as Scousers in general, will want to make a point about it, and something needs to be done about it.”

“It’s such a pointless thing,” he continued. Unfortunately, it happens far too frequently.

“People talk about toughening the legislation, but education is also important.”

“Young people need to see the real-world implications of their acts and the consequences of their choices.”

“They have the ability to make a split-second decision that will alter their life forever.”

“There needs to be a mental shift.”

Peter used to work with Tim, whose Fitwell company has made numerous football flags and banners, but he recognizes that the knife violence issue transcends personal allegiances.

“This is something that goes beyond football, it transcends it,” he remarked.

“It’s something that the entire city is feeling and will want to stand up to and unite around.”

“You’re going to get two sets of fans in a Merseyside Derby.” Tim is a big Red, and I’m a big Evertonian.

