After the death of a toddler, Star Hobson’s ‘evil’ killer will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Savannah Brockhill was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Star Hobson, a 16-month-old baby.

After months of torture, Brockhill killed her partner’s daughter, leaving the child with “utterly catastrophic” injuries.

After an eight-week trial, a bouncer and security guard, 28, was found guilty of the murder at Bradford Crown court yesterday.

She was given a life sentence with a minimum of 25 years in prison.

Frankie Smith, Star’s mother, was acquitted of murder but found guilty of causing or enabling the toddler’s death.

She was sentenced to eight years in prison for causing or permitting the death of the child.

A jury heard that Star had been subjected to months of abuse and psychological trauma before suffering injuries in her home in Keighley, West Yorkshire, over the last eight weeks.

After Brockhill inflicted injuries that were described as identical to those suffered by automobile crash victims, the toddler died of cardiac death in a West Yorkshire hospital.

A post-mortem revealed over 30 injuries, ranging from bruises to cuts and rib fractures, as well as two broken tibias caused by forceful twisting. The repairing bone had been refractured as well.

Days before her death, she had a 12cm fracture on the back of her skull, but the deadly blow is thought to have been to her stomach.

Smith’s family and friends grew more concerned about bruising they saw on the small girl in the months leading up to her death, according to the jury.

In each case, Brockhill and Smith were able to persuade social workers that the marks on Star were either unintentional or maliciously placed by someone who didn’t like their connection.

David Fawcett, Star’s great-grandfather, has raised concerns over why social services and police did not intervene despite five family members and friends raising concerns with authorities.

Smith’s friend Hollie Jones, who was the toddler’s frequent babysitter, was the first to inform authorities eight months before Star died in September 2020.

When the social workers called to say they were leaving, Ms Jones said Smith spent an hour washing Star and covering up injuries.

"It's like calling a criminal an hour before and saying, 'I'm coming to get you,'" she added. "It just doesn't work."