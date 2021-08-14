After the death of a three-year-old boy, a woman was charged with murder.

After the death of a three-year-old kid, a lady has been charged with murder.

On August 7, police were called to a property in Nottingham’s Main Road, Jacksdale, where they discovered the kid was gravely injured.

He was rushed to the hospital, but died on August 9 as a result of his injuries.

The brutal knife attack on teenagers by a boy was caught on camera.

Leila Picker, 22, of Jacksdale’s Main Road, was arrested and accused with murder earlier this week.

On Saturday, she will appear in Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.

Nottinghamshire Police Detective Inspector Steve Wragg said: “This is a heartbreaking situation in which a kid has lost his life.”

“We’ve been working hard to figure out what happened to the boy, and we’ve now charged a mother with murder.

“As our investigation continues, we would want to reassure the public that we think the event was confined and contained within a property on Main Road, and that we are no longer looking for anyone else.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the child’s family, who have requested privacy during this extremely trying time.”