After the death of a biker, five males and one lady were detained.

Six people have been arrested as part of the investigation into the death of 24-year-old rider Callum Ferns on Thursday.

Five men, aged 22, 23, 24, and 29, and one woman, aged 21, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by hazardous driving and perverting the course of justice in connection with Callum’s death, according to Cheshire Police.

They’ve all been released pending the outcome of the investigation.

M56 has been closed due to concerns over the safety of a woman on the bridge, according to a police spokeswoman. Officers have also recovered six motorcycles and an off-road buggy as part of their investigation.

She claimed Callum was riding a motorcycle at Wigg Island when the deadly crash happened around 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Callum, a Runcorn resident, was brought to Halton Hospital and died shortly after.

Specialized cops are assisting his family.

Police have asked for any information, as well as any CCTV or dashcam footage, that could help them in their investigation.

“This has been a fast-moving inquiry to ascertain the facts surrounding the collision,” said Sergeant Andrew Dennison of Cheshire Constabulary’s Serious and Complex Collision Investigation.

“An unusual characteristic of this collision was that all of the vehicles and individuals had been gone from the area before emergency personnel arrived.

“As part of our investigation, I’m asking the public to come forward if they spotted four people riding motorcycles about the Wigg Island area around 6 p.m.

“As they approached Wigg Island from Mason Street, they were all riding off-road bikes without helmets.

“I would also encourage anyone with information regarding the collision, CCTV or dash cam footage to contact police.” Anyone with information or footage can call Cheshire Constabulary on 101 and reference IML 1054649.