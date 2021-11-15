After the death of a 9-year-old victim, the death toll at Astroworld has risen to ten.

Ezra Blount, a 9-year-old who was at the Astroworld Fest’s Travis Scott show, died as a consequence of injuries acquired during the stampede at The Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

The death toll has now risen to ten, with more victims still recovering from their injuries. Blount is the youngest of the victims, having been placed in a medically induced coma last week.

“We attended Travis Scott’s Astro World Fest I had my son on my shoulders expecting Drake’s stage arrival I began to be crushed until I couldn’t breathe, I passed out…”, according to a GoFundMe account launched by Ezra’s father, Treston Blount. I was awakened.