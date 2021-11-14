After the dance, Giovanni Pernice of BBC Strictly Come Dancing delivers Rose Ayling-Ellis a heartfelt note.

After Rose Ayling-Ellis performed an emotive performance dedicated to the deaf community for her couple’s choice dance on Strictly Come Dancing, Giovanni Pernice wrote her a heartfelt note.

The actress, who is the show’s first deaf contender, performed a contemporary dance to Symphony by Clean Bandit with her partner Giovanni, which earned them a score of 39 out of a possible 40.

The music was interrupted in the middle of the performance as the couple continued to dance in silence as an homage to the deaf population.

