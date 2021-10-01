After the cut to Universal Credit, the DWP will provide claimants £500 million in handouts over the winter.

The government has announced the start of a new £500 million scheme to assist needy households throughout the winter months.

According to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), the Household Support Fund will be provided by councils in England that can help the community by providing small payments to fulfill everyday requirements such as food, clothing, and utilities.

Local governments will be able to access the funds in October.

The government will announce a significant rise in the state pension.

According to the Department for Work and Pensions, the Barnett formula will apply to increased funding in England as usual, with devolved administrations receiving up to £79 million of the £500 million.

The Government has “helped millions of people provide for their families” over the last year, according to Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey.

“Many are already back on their feet,” Ms Coffey said, “but we recognize that some may still require additional assistance.”

“As we near the end of our recovery from the epidemic, our focused Household Support Fund is here to assist the most vulnerable households with vital costs.”

It comes as stats show that a record number of individuals are seeking help for their mental and financial well-being in the run-up to the much-debated Universal Credit (UC) cut.

The removal of the £20-a-week increase will be a “catastrophic cut” that will worsen people’s mental health problems, according to the charity Mental Health UK, which issued a statement on Tuesday.

The number of people who visited its online mental health and money guidance service nearly doubled in a year, from 30,760 in August 2020 to 60,214 last month.