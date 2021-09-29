After the ‘Crocky Crew’ was killed, the infamous gun gang seized over.

After crashing his motorcycle into a woman’s car, a former member of a deadly Liverpool drug gang got free from court.

On April 2, Shaun Byrne, 29, a former member of the Croxteth Young Guns ( CYG), was involved in a terrible car accident.

Byrne ran a red light before crashing a powerful motorcycle into the victim’s vehicle.

Byrne was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for a year, after admitting to reckless driving, driving without insurance, and driving without a license.

Byrne was sentenced to six years in prison in 2013 for conspiring to distribute Class A and B narcotics as a member of a gang in Croxteth, according to the court.

Byrne was a member of the Croxteth Young Guns’ junior unit who was primarily used to distribute drugs.

Recorder Daniel Prowse, the judge, told the court that Byrne was involved in “organized crime.”

“Your last offence was a highly significant drug supply offense, clearly with an organized crime background,” Recorder Prowse stated.

The Croxteth Young Guns are a local football team based in Croxteth.

Following the killing of Liverpool schoolboy Rhys Jones, gang bosses Anthony Jewell, Mark Thomas, and Barry Burke filled a hole in the Croxteth region.

The Croxteth Young Guns ( CYG) were a new crime gang that operated across a large expanse of land from Croxteth to the Fazakerley and Kirkby borders.

The gang’s main objective appears to have been to continue the violent fight with Norris Green rivals that had resulted in the terrible death of innocent schoolboy Rhys Jones in 2007.

The original Croxteth Crew gang, commanded by Sean Mercer, was destroyed by the huge police response to that tragic shooting.

In the aftermath of Rhys’ murder, police and other agencies joined forces to disrupt other criminals operating in Croxteth and Norris Green.

Jewell allegedly began commanding the CYG from his prison cell, using a cellphone to organize attacks against Norris Green’s rivals and other adversaries throughout the city.

Gang members used Lucozade bottles packed with bullets to shoot rivals.