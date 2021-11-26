After the crash, two women, both 20 years old, died, and the BMW driver was critically injured.

At 9.28 p.m. on Thursday, November 25, emergency services were dispatched to the A5117 near Parkgate Road near Ellesmere Port, following reports of a significant crash.

Officers and the North West Ambulance Service arrived on the scene to discover a blue BMW and a silver Citroen on the road.

The Citroen’s driver and passenger, two 20-year-old ladies from Connah’s Quay and Greenfield, killed instantly.

The driver of the BMW, a 28-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The women’s relatives have been notified, and professional officers are assisting them.

Officers closed the road in both directions at the time of the accident.

Police are now asking for anyone who observed the event or has dashcam footage that could help with the investigation to contact them.

Cheshire Police said in a statement: “Following a fatal collision near Chester, police are looking for witnesses and dashcam evidence.

Anyone with information can phone Cheshire Police on 101, quoting IML 1141034, or report it online at https://www.cheshire.police.uk/ro/report.