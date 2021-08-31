After the crash, a 10-year-old girl was flown to the hospital in an air ambulance with “severe injuries.”

At around 5.40 p.m. on Monday, August 30, emergency services were dispatched to the scene on Sheaves Close in Abram, following reports of a car and pedestrian collision.

According to the MEN, a significant response was dispatched, including a quick response vehicle, an advanced paramedic, and an air ambulance, which transported the girl to the hospital.

Police apprehended a man who was impeding an ambulance and an emergency worker.

At Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, the child was treated for a brain injury as well as a major leg injury.

“We received a call at 5.40pm yesterday evening to reports of an RTC involving a car and pedestrian at the intersection of Sheaves Close in Abram,” a North West Ambulance Service spokesperson said.

“An RRV, an ambulance, an advanced paramedic, and an air ambulance were dispatched. We saw one female patient (a youngster) who had suffered a terrible head and leg injury. The patient was flown to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital via air ambulance.”

Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening, according to police, and investigations are ongoing.

“At around 5:45pm yesterday (August 30), officers were called to a complaint of a collision on Sheaves Close in Abram, Wigan,” a Greater Manchester Police spokeswoman said. Officers responded and discovered that a vehicle had collided with a youngster.

“Emergency services were dispatched, and a 10-year-old girl was transported to the hospital. Her wounds aren’t thought to be life-threatening.

“At this time, no arrests have been made, and investigations are ongoing.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police using the online reporting or Live Chat facilities at www.gmp.police.uk, or by calling 101 and referencing incident number 1249 from August 30, 2021.

Alternatively, phone the independent organisation Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to provide information anonymously.