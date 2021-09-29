After the COVID testing fiasco on “The View,” Kamala Harris’ team demanded answers.

Vice President Kamala Harris’ office is furious and seeking explanations from ABC’s “The View” producers after two of the show’s hosts were fired last week, just before Harris was scheduled to appear on the show.

On Friday, the vice president was due to talk on “The View,” but the program was unexpectedly cut short when hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro were yanked from the set. Harris would ultimately do a much shorter remote interview to “The View” later that day, but her crew was perplexed by what had occurred.

The hosts are routinely tested twice weekly, according to people close to the show who talked to CNN, while NBC subsequently reported that Navarro and Hostin were also vaccinated against COVID-19. According to one source, Harris’ office requested that hosts take an accelerated PCR test the day before she was scheduled to appear for her interview.

Later that night, a producer for “The View” gave Harris’ team the “all clear.” The two hostesses, however, were removed just before the interview and later alleged to have tested positive for COVID-19. It was discovered after a flurry of extra testing that the hosts had received a false-positive result.

On Monday’s episode of “The View,” executive producer Brian Teta explained this. On Monday, he apologized for the snafu and explained that it was necessary to protect the hosts and vice president.

Teta stated, “That resulted in some extremely embarrassing television that I’d like to get back if I could.”

FALSE POSITIVE ADDRESSED BY CO-HOSTS RESULTS OF COVID-19: They reflect on the events that unfolded on live television Friday when @sunny and @ananavarro received false positives. COVID-19 results are being released ahead of a meeting with Vice President Harris. pic.twitter.com/pH8G2As6CV

The abrupt revelation irritated Harris’ team, and network executives, including ABC News President and CEO Kim Goodwin, who was in the audience, were said to convey their displeasure.

Harris appeared unfazed by the incident, instead taking use of the opportunity during her rushed interview to preach the benefits of immunizations.

From behind the set, Harris remarked, “Sony and Ana are strong women, and I know they are fine.” “But it also speaks to the fact that they are vaccinated, and vaccines make all the difference because we would be worried about hospitalization and worse if they weren’t.”