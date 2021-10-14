After the COVID pandemic, 3 million Americans have not resumed their job search.

According to the Associated Press, about 3 million Americans who were laid off during the COVID-19 pandemic ceased seeking for work and have yet to resume their job searches.

Even though firms have posted a near-record number of job opportunities, hiring has slowed in the last two months. There have been fewer layoffs as well, since many businesses are fighting to keep their employees.

As schools resumed, easing child care constraints, and enhanced unemployment benefits ended across the United States, economists believed that more individuals would find job in September. Employers, on the other hand, only added 194,000 positions last month.

Businesses are still having trouble finding workers because many have given up looking or are demanding higher pay than before the outbreak. Many industries, including health care, are suffering from acute personnel shortages.

Even while hiring has slowed in the last two months, the number of Americans asking for unemployment benefits has dropped to its lowest level since the pandemic began, indicating that the work market is still improving.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that unemployment claims fell 36,000 to 293,000 last week, the second consecutive reduction. It’s the least number of people who have applied for assistance since the pandemic began to spread on March 14, 2020, and it’s the first time claims have fallen below 300,000. Since last spring, applications for unemployment benefits have progressively decreased as many businesses, unable to fill jobs, have hung on to their employees.

The unemployment rate declined to 4.8 percent from 5.2 percent, albeit some of this was due to the fact that many people who were unemployed ceased looking for work and were no longer recognized as unemployed. In September, the percentage of women working or seeking for employment dropped, owing to problems in getting child care or school disruptions caused by COVID-19 outbreaks.

Simultaneously, Americans are abandoning jobs in unprecedented numbers, with approximately 3% of workers resigning in August. Fear of the delta variant of COVID-19, which was still spreading swiftly in August, has prompted workers to leave their employment in restaurants, pubs, and hotels in particular.

