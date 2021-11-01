After the COVID case was discovered, China locked tens of thousands of people in Shanghai’s Disney Park for hours.

According to the Associated Press, China shut down Shanghai Disneyland on Sunday evening, preventing visitors from leaving until they tested negative for COVID-19.

Workers donned white protective suits instead of the popular Disney character outfits, and every guest was screened as they entered and exited the park. The visitors were allowed to leave once the results were confirmed to be negative.

According to local media, the incident that may have prompted the closure involves one person who became ill after visiting Disneyland on Saturday.

The city announced Monday that all 33,863 persons who visited Disneyland on Sunday tested negative for COVID-19, though they will be tested again and their health will be monitored further.

Shanghai Disneyland said in a statement Monday that the theme park will be closed on Monday and Tuesday due to pandemic precautions.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Many countries around the world have chosen to live with the virus, whether by choice or need, despite the fact that when viral outbreaks come and go, many are faced with overburdened health-care systems and more mortality.

The approach in China, which has kept its borders closed since March 2020, has been to break the virus’s transmission cycle as swiftly as possible. The authorities have attempted to eradicate each local outbreak with a stringent quarantine-on-arrival policy, helping China keep its reported totals to 4,636 deaths and 97,243 cases since the pandemic began.

One Disney fan, who went by the name Chen, claimed she was inside the park at 5 p.m. when she heard an announcement that everyone needed to be tested.

“There were no complaints, and everyone was quite well behaved,” Chen remarked. She claims to have an annual membership and visits the park once a month. She is currently awaiting the results of her second COVID-19 test before returning to Beijing.

The newest example of how far Chinese officials will go to restrict the virus’ spread is Shanghai Disneyland.

Last Thursday, Beijing Railway officials told health officials in Jinan to halt a train from Shanghai to Beijing because one of the passengers was a close relative of someone who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Then there were the Jinan health authorities. This is a condensed version of the information.