After the court freeze, Biden’s official ‘confident’ Vaxx mandate for businesses would be upheld.

The decision by a federal court to temporarily block President Joe Biden’s administration’s workplace COVID vaccine mandate would not have “much practical effect in the immediate run,” according to White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain.

Klain claimed the mandate will be “fully litigated long before January 3,” the day before the regulation is set to take effect, in an interview with NBC News’ Meet the Press on Sunday.

“Look, these vaccine requirements have been contested up and down the courts all over the country,” Klain said, citing a state requirement in Maine as an example.

“And every court before to this one had determined that they were legal. Various attempts to enjoin other vaccine obligations have already been rejected by the Supreme Court. I’m convinced that the validity of this requirement will be sustained when this is fully assessed, not simply a temporary injunction “Biden’s chief of staff was also present.

Workers at organizations with at least 100 employees would have to be vaccinated against COVID by January 4 or wear masks and undergo weekly tests under the now-frozen vaccine regulations set by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

WATCH: As President Biden’s vaccine requirement is put on hold by the courts, White House Chief of Staff @RonaldKlain says he is “confident” the mandates will be upheld.

“Every court before this one had determined that they were legal.” pic.twitter.com/Zl2pN8resy Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) is a Twitter account run by Meet the Press. 7 November 2021 After more than two dozen states filed lawsuits challenging the regulations, the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit halted the mandate on Saturday, citing “grave statutory and constitutional difficulties.”

Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming are among the states fighting the mandate in court.

The vaccine laws are also being challenged in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Utah, Kansas, Kentucky, Idaho, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, West Virginia, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, applauded the court’s decision on Saturday.

“I filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration yesterday, alleging that the OSHA vax mandate is unconstitutional. WE WERE SUCCESSIVE. The 5th Circuit just halted the requirement, citing “grave statutory and constitutional difficulties.” “Paxton sent out a tweet.

“The struggle isn’t finished yet, and I’ll never give up fighting this administration’s unconstitutional overreach!”

Klain stated this during his Meet the Press interview. This is a condensed version of the information.