After the Conservative debate rejection, Boris Johnson has been accused of ‘running afraid.’

Boris Johnson has been accused of “running terrified” by Sir Keir Starmer after the Prime Minister chose to skip an emergency Commons discussion.

In the midst of the Owen Paterson lobbying scandal, politicians will meet in Parliament this afternoon to examine the rules for MPs.

The Prime Minister, however, was unable to attend due to a long-planned visit to a Northumberland NHS hospital trust, according to Downing Street.

Sir Keir Starmer chastised the Prime Minister for his absence, accusing him of avoiding responsibility for the catastrophe he had created.

“Boris Johnson has neither the decency nor the decency to justify or apologise for his acts,” he stated. Rather than fixing the harm he has caused, the Prime Minister has opted to hide when called upon to lead. Self-preservation, not national interest, is his primary priority.” Instead, Cabinet Office minister Stephen Barclay will launch the debate on behalf of the Government, despite the fact that several Tory MPs are still angry about how ministers have handled the subject.

Mr Johnson’s absence from the Commons chamber was described as a “terrible failure of leadership” by the Liberal Democrats, who secured the emergency three-hour discussion.

Wendy Chamberlain, the Chief Whip, accused the Prime Minister of attempting to circumvent the rules in order to evade examination of his own actions, especially the extravagant refurbishment of his Downing Street flat.

“A fish rots from the head down, and Boris Johnson’s crooked and sleazy government is the same,” she remarked.

“From the redecorating of his flat to vacations purportedly paid for by Tory Party donors, the Prime Minister faces serious issues about his personal ethics and charges that he has broken parliamentary standards,” she concluded.

“It appears that Boris Johnson was attempting to use Owen Paterson’s case to exonerate himself, which would be a new low even by his own standards.”

Mr Johnson refused to be drawn on the tumultuous events of last week when speaking to media during his visit to Hexham General Hospital.

However, he applauded Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle’s efforts to establish a cross-party consensus on reforming the standards system.

Sir Lindsay’s spokeswoman confirmed. “The summary has come to an end.”