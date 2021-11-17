After the committee missed the deadline, the state’s high court will decide on redistricting lines.

Following the failure of a bipartisan committee charged with redrawing Washington state’s legislative district boundaries to meet a Monday night deadline, the state Supreme Court is now in charge of developing a new plan.

The group, which was made up of two Democrats and two Republicans nominated by state legislative caucus leaders, missed the deadline because of the delayed availability of 2020 Census data and technological challenges.

According to The Associated Press, Commission Chair Sarah Augustine has asked the state Supreme Court judges to take into account the maps that were released after the deadline on Tuesday, rather than letting their effort go to waste.

“While we recognize we missed the deadline for the Legislature to consider our maps, we see no reason why the Court can’t,” Augustine said late Tuesday night in a statement. “The input of the thousands of people who participated in the process with us is reflected in these maps. It would be a pity if these maps were overlooked merely because the clock struck twelve.” Starting with the 2022 midterm elections, the state Supreme Court will be responsible for designing 10 U.S. House districts, as well as 49 state legislative districts, in accordance with state law and current populations.

Since the state established a constitutional amendment giving a nonpartisan commission redistricting authority after the 1990 census, this is the first time the panel has failed to complete its task on time.

Despite the petition to the Supreme Court, many people were critical of the panel’s proceedings, particularly in the late hours of Monday night, when there were allegations that the panel’s deliberations were closed to the public and may have broken open meeting regulations.

The commission’s final maps were issued late Tuesday, a day beyond the deadline.

On Thursday, the commission members will hold a press conference.

Redistricting Justice for Washington, which was seeking a majority Hispanic legislative district in the agricultural Yakima Valley, slammed the panel’s work. According to the group, this was likely a major issue of dispute on the commission.

The state Supreme Court stated that it was willing to take on the job of redistricting.

