After the collapse of Eriksen, Keir Starmer criticizes the BBC for continuing to broadcast.

Sir Keir Starmer has slammed the BBC for continuing to broadcast while Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen was receiving emergency treatment during his team’s Euro 2020 match against Finland.

The midfielder collapsed shortly before halftime at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, leaving players from both teams visibly distressed. Cameras showed medics desperately trying to stabilize the former Tottenham player, while his teammates formed a protective circle around him on the pitch. Eriksen’s distraught partner Sabrina Kvist Jensen, with whom the midfielder has two children, was consoled on the sidelines by other Denmark players and team officials while the player received treatment.

Following complaints, the BBC apologized and stated that the footage is under the control of Uefa. “I watched this live and it was awful,” Labour leader Sir Keir said on LBC.

He went on to say, “There are those rare occasions where you know it’s serious from the start – the players’ expressions on the field, the fans’ expressions – and it becomes very, very sombre very, very quickly.”

“I was expecting the worst..” I was under the impression that I was watching something that no football fan would ever want to see. “I thought they could have cut away sooner, and I believe his partner came onto the pitch at one point, and I’m not sure why they had the cameras on her at all.”

“Everyone at the BBC is hoping Christian Eriksen makes a full recovery,” the BBC said in a statement.

“We apologize to anyone who was offended by the images broadcast.”

As the host broadcaster, Uefa controls in-stadium coverage, and as soon as the match was suspended, we took our coverage off the air as quickly as possible. ”