After the collapse of energy companies, 1.5 million Britons may face increased rates.

Because of the crushing rises in gas prices, nearly 1.5 million Britons may face higher bills as a result of energy companies collapsing.

Avro Energy and Green stopped operations on Wednesday, and their combined 830,000 clients would be transferred to a new, probably more expensive, provider.

Despite taxpayer money being used to reopen two fertiliser facilities to help with CO2 output, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng declared this week that there will be no government bailouts for failing enterprises.

On his way to the store, a man discovers a body in an alleyway.

Green Party leader Peter McGirr has said that it is unfair that US firm CF Industries has been aided owing to fears of a CO2 shortage affecting store inventories, but that nothing has been done to assist energy companies.

“Doesn’t the fertiliser company become a poor business if we’re all bad businesses because we’re not 110 percent hedged?” Mr McGirr asked.

“Why do they get a bailout but we don’t if they need gas inside their supply chain to create fertiliser and CO2?

“And that’s only for three weeks, so will the government keep writing blank checks for this to keep food on the table in three weeks when the market is still in the same place?”

The Green Party’s leader also claimed that larger businesses would soon face similar issues as a result of increased gas prices.

“You will see larger suppliers experiencing the pain as well, and they will come to the table with cap in hand for a bailout,” he said.

Due to the collapse of Avro Energy and Green, around 1.5 million Britons may face increased energy costs, with customers being automatically switched to a new tariff.

Wholesale gas prices have increased by 250 percent since the start of the year, with a sudden 70 percent surge in August alone causing major challenges for certain suppliers.