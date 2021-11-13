After the coal compromise, the COP26 agreement fails to impress environmentalists: ‘Blah, Blah, Blah.’

On Saturday in Glasgow, Scotland, nearly 200 countries accepted a climate change accord, bringing an end to weeks of negotiations at the United Nations’ COP26 meeting. However, many environmentalists have expressed concern that it does not go far enough, particularly in light of a last-minute coal-power compromise.

The plan includes a slew of provisions aimed at mitigating the worst effects of climate change, including a goal of keeping global temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, a pledge to halt and reverse forest loss, and a pledge to cut global methane emissions by at least 30% by 2030.

However, according to the Associated Press, both world leaders and campaigners have criticised a late amendment approved by India that would “scale down” rather than “phase out” coal, the main source of greenhouse gas emissions.

Bhupender Yadav, India’s environment minister, stated that a plan to phase out coal totally would be unfair to many developing countries that are “entitled to the appropriate use of fossil fuels.” Instead, he blamed wealthy countries’ “unsustainable lifestyles and wasteful consumption patterns.”

Several countries, notably small island governments that are experiencing some of the worst effects of climate change, were against the bill.

Jennifer Morgan, the Executive Director of Greenpeace International, described the approach as “meek,” but expressed cautious optimism.

“It’s small, it’s feeble, and the 1.5 C objective is barely hanging on, but a signal has been given that the coal period is coming to an end.” “And that’s important,” she added.

Morgan was hardly the only environmentalist who was disappointed with the agreement. Greta Thunberg, a well-known climate activist, expressed her displeasure on Twitter.

“Beware of a tsunami of greenwashing and media spin to somehow portray the outcome as ‘positive,’ ‘progress,’ ‘hopeful,’ or ‘a step in the right direction,’ as #COP26 draws to a close,” she wrote.

"Here's a brief summary: Blah, blah, blah," she said in another tweet. Outside these halls, though, the real labor continues. And we will never, ever give up."

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement