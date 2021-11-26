After the city center attack, everyone tried everything they could to save Ava White.

Officers were dispatched to Church Street in the city center at 8.39 p.m. on Thursday, November 26 in response to complaints of an attack.

Ava and her companions allegedly had a verbal altercation before the 12-year-old was assaulted in an attack that resulted in “catastrophic injuries,” according to police.

When authorities arrived, they discovered Ava fallen on the ground, and a bystander was administering first aid and desperately attempting to save her.

Multiple people are said to have intervened in an attempt to save the young girl.

Ava was rushed to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital by paramedics, but she died a short time later despite the best efforts of medical personnel.

A post-mortem will be performed by the Home Office to determine the cause of death.

Four youngsters, one aged 13, two aged 14, and one aged 15, all from Toxteth, have been arrested on suspicion of murder, according to police.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to Ava’s family, who are being assisted by specialist Family Liaison officers,” Assistant Chief Constable Jon Roy said.

“Their world has been shattered, and no parent should ever have to deal with police officials knocking on their door to inform them that their child has died.

“We suspect Ava and her pals were involved in a verbal altercation that ended with Ava being assaulted and suffering catastrophic injuries.”

“The perpetrators were then observed running up School Lane, across Hanover Street, and onto Fleet Street, according to our sources.

“We have detained four males from Toxteth on suspicion of murder, one aged 13 years, two aged 14 years, and one aged 15 years, and they are currently being interviewed at police stations around Merseyside.”

“The lights on the Christmas tree on Church Street had been officially switched on a short while before the event, and we would urge to anyone who was on Church Street who observed the incident, or may have seen the incident.””

