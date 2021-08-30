After the Chelsea draw, Liverpool’s star was praised for his one-of-a-kind abilities.

Following his performance in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea at the weekend, BBC pundit Garth Crooks branded Virgil van Dijk as a “once in a generation” defender.

Much of the speculation coming up to Saturday’s game had been on whether Van Dijk would be able to limit Romelu Lukaku’s physical danger, which he responded emphatically.

In the first three Premier League games of the season, the Dutch defender has looked back to his best and appears to have put his extended injury behind him.

In addition to restricting Chelsea’s chances in the final third on Saturday, the 30-year-old came close to scoring in the second half with a long-range effort that forced Edouard Mendy to make a save.

Crooks hailed the Liverpool defender’s impact on both sides of the field while naming Van Dijk to his Premier League team of the week.

“If the shot that had Mendy scurrying across his goal-line is any indication, Van Dijk’s right knee appears to have fully recovered from the injury he sustained against Everton last season,” he said.

“The Netherlands international is slowly but steadily regaining steam,” he remarked. He’s not just reclaiming control of his own penalty area, but he’s also moving forward more and posing a threat in the opposition box. Van Dijk is a once-in-a-generation type of defender.”

Only Tottenham Hotspur (0) have conceded less Premier League goals than Jurgen Klopp’s side this season, with Thomas Tuchel’s side the only team to break through the Liverpool defense after three games.