After The Chase’s error, Bradley Walsh remarks, “we’re in trouble.”

After a participant on The Chase was eliminated, Bradley Walsh said, “We’re in trouble.”

Bob, Bernadette, Rebecca, and Kwasi were all up against Anne Hegerty tonight.

Bob, the first contestant, got off to a good start, contributing £6,000 to the prize pool.

Bernadette, a die-hard cricket fan, performed just as well in her cash builder, winning £5,000 in the process.

When presenter Bradley inquired, “The word ‘unguis’ refers to what component of an animal?” everything went awry.

Bernadette chose ‘fur’ instead of ‘claw,’ which was the correct answer.

Bernadette was ejected from the show due to her incorrect answer.

Bradley then expressed concern for the squad, stating that Bernadette’s departure had left a large hole to fill.

“What do you know about cricket, Rebecca?” he asked the third contestant, Rebecca.

“Erm… could fit on a postage stamp,” Rebecca said.

“What do you know about football?” Bradley inquired.

“Erm…is there something smaller than a postage stamp?” Rebecca inquired.

Bradley stated, ” “We’re in serious difficulty. After the break, I’ll see you.” Bradley, on the other hand, need not be concerned because Rebecca did well in her cash builder and advanced to the head to head.

When confronted by The Governess, the 31-year-old chose the low offer of £1,000.

It turned out to be a wise option, as she ended up in the final with Bob.