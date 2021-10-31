After the chaos of Mischief Night, a boy was injured, a fire team was attacked, and a shopping center was set on fire.

Gangs wrecked havoc on Mischief Night, with dozens of crimes reported around the region, including attacks on emergency services, vehicle and home damage, and lit fires.

Firefighters responding to events throughout Merseyside were pelted with pyrotechnics and eggs.

In comparison to 2020, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service reacted to 80 various incidents, including 18 different fires involving wheelie bins, debris, and bonfires.

According to a spokeswoman, "Crews responded with 18 purposeful secondary fires between 4 p.m. and 11.30 p.m. on October 30, 2021, compared to 20 in 2020.

“Between 4 p.m. and 11.24 p.m., Fire Control received over 80 emergency 999 calls.”

On Mischief Night, a schoolboy received a head injury after an egg was hurled at him.

On Saturday night, Lancashire Police responded to an incident in Skelmersdale that injured an 11-year-old boy.

It comes after the police department warned parents to keep track of their youngsters ahead of Halloween.

A police spokeswoman wrote on the Skelmersdale police Facebook page: “Our team is now assisting an 11-year-old child who has suffered a head injury as a result of an egg being thrown at him.

“This isn’t vandalism; it’s a criminal attack, and it’ll be dealt with accordingly.”

At around 8.30pm on Saturday, October 30, firefighters in Fazakerley were attacked by a gang of around 20 yobs while putting out wheelie bin fires.

Five wheelie bin fires were reported on Longmoor Lane in Fazakerley, and while firefighters attempted to put out the fires, a group of roughly 20 yobs tossed fireworks at the crews and members of the public.

Another firefighter in Stockbridge Village was attacked with eggs while responding to an incident on Haswell Drive.

Staff at Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service have been physically and verbally assaulted five times in the last week alone, according to the service.

Although no one was hurt in the attacks, the fire department has condemned the perpetrators.

Cheshire Constabulary has issued an appeal to discover the perpetrators of a suspected bin arson assault. “The summary has come to an end.”