After the cat returns home with a message taped to it, the owner is in stitches.

As he returned home with a message attached to him, a greedy cat that had been visiting a second home left its owner in tears.

According to Edinburgh Live, Jeffrey the cat had been sneaking out to see another household who was feeding him and offering him love.

Kriss, a kind neighbor, left a message for the 10-year-old cat, inquiring about his home life.

The following was scribbled on a yellow sticky note in the letter: “Hello there. Is there a name for this cat? Every day, he comes to me for food, conversation, drink, and sleep. What exactly occurred to him on the right side of his chest? Is everything in order? Much adoration!” Jessica Cowan, Jeff’s owner, was in stitches when she saw the note and was delighted to explain why his fur was missing.

She said that Jeff’s patch was missing because he had a blood sample taken while he was losing weight.

The note explained why Jeff had gained weight after his appointment to the veterinarian.

Jessica expresses her delight that Jeff is meeting friends and encourages him to keep visiting Kriss.

“Recently, Jeffrey met a few friends in the region,” Jessica explained. On Monday afternoon, he returned home with a small message wrapped around his “new” collar.

“I was startled and yelled at my parents, believing I had let the wrong cat into the house.

“I was chasing this cat around the kitchen like a madman. I eventually grabbed the cat and realized it was Jeffrey, so I ripped the message from the collar.

“I was astonished at first, but then I started laughing because I had just taken him to the vet because he was underweight owing to his refusal to eat or drink water.”

“So he was prescribed antibiotics and had a shaved spot where blood was drawn.

“I observed he gained weight again.” It’s just that I never noticed it before. But when I got the message, I was relieved since he now had a place to go and sit when I’m out and about or shopping.

"I responded with a note that included my name and phone number. But he hasn't texted me yet."