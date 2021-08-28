After the carnage at Kabul Airport, Trump and Republicans slam Biden’s decision to close Bagram.

Republicans are condemning President Joe Biden’s administration for abandoning a former US airfield in Bagram, just 25 miles from the fatal jihadist attack at Kabul airport on Thursday.

Until it was abandoned on July 1, the Bagram Air Base was the largest US military base in Afghanistan. According to The Associated Press, the military was instructed to depart the base in the middle of the night without informing the base’s new Afghan commander. Earlier this month, the Taliban overran the base and took possession of it.

Republicans argue that retaining the post and using it for evacuations could have averted the ISIS-K attack on Thursday, which killed at least 13 American troops. If a comparable attack had been launched on the Bagram airfield, the huge security perimeter surrounding the site could have resulted in far fewer, if any, American casualties. Some argue that the US should continue to try to “retake” the base.

In a series of tweets, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) stated, “The biggest mistake in this mess is vacating Bagram.” “I strongly urge the Biden Administration to reinstate our presence in Bagram as an alternative to the Kabul airport, so that we do not abandon our Afghan allies and fellow citizens.”

“I’ve been advocating for days for the reopening of the Bagram Air Base since the Kabul airport is exceedingly tough to defend and has been the sole evacuation outlet,” he added.

We can reconstitute our presence at Bagram in order to continue evacuating American civilians and Afghan allies.

During an appearance on The Truth With Lisa Boothe podcast earlier this week, before Thursday’s attack, former President Donald Trump stated the decision to leave from Bagram was a mistake. “We should have retained Bagram because Bagram is between China and Iran and Afghanistan,” Trump stated, explaining that “it has total access to China, Iran, and Afghanistan.”

Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.) said the Kabul airport “is not defendable” in a Fox News interview following the incident. The casualties on Thursday were “unacceptable,” according to Waltz, who encouraged the military to return to Bagram. He. This is a condensed version of the information.