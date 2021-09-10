After the bus hits his Land Rover, the driver “abuses” the bus driver.

Following an accident on a busy main route yesterday night, a driver allegedly assaulted a bus driver and caused damage to a bus.

A Land Rover and a bus collided on Lord Street in Southport at around 6.55 p.m. on Thursday, September 9.

A accident between the bus and the Land Rover resulted in damage but no casualties, therefore police were called.

The Land Rover’s driver is said to have exited the vehicle and yelled at the bus driver.

He then allegedly began kicking and damaging the bus’s front windscreen.

Everyone involved remained at the scene, and investigations, including CCTV, are ongoing.

“We can confirm that officers were in Southport yesterday, Thursday 9 September, after complaints of an RTC and criminal damage,” a Merseyside Police representative told The Washington Newsday.

“At around 6.55 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Lord and Eastbank Streets to investigate an accident involving a Land Rover and a bus near the bus stop, which resulted in property damage but no injuries.

“Please call us @MerPolCC or 101 with reference 21000628905 if you observed this event or have any information.”