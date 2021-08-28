After the British dead in the Kabul airport attack, Prime Minister David Cameron vows he will “move heaven and earth” to rescue people from Afghanistan.

Boris Johnson said he would “move heaven and earth” to get people out of Afghanistan beyond August 31 as he acknowledged British casualties in the “condemnable” incident at Kabul airport.

As the evacuation operation nears its end, Prime Minister David Cameron expressed his “deep sadness” for those left behind in Afghanistan, speaking to media after Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced the fatalities.

“I think what their loss really underlines is the urgency of getting on and concluding Operation Pitting in the way that we are, and also underlines the bravery of our armed services, our troops, and everyone else involved,” he said when asked about the deaths of two British adults and a teenager who was a child of a British national.

“Of course, as we approach the last hours of the operation, there will be people who haven’t gotten through, people who might qualify,” the PM said.

“What I would tell them is that we will move heaven and earth to help them get out, and in the second phase, we will do everything we can.”

When asked if the events he witnessed in Afghanistan amounted to a national humiliation, he responded, “It’s absolutely not something that… This is clearly not the time that this country would have picked, and I believe that everyone understands why.”