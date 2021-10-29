After the Boxxer series, Tom Farrell is hoping for a nice return to Goodison Park.

Tom Farrell sat in a barely crowded Gwladys Street End for the second time in a week, but the experience on Friday morning was far more pleasant.

Six days after an enraged Everton support streamed out of the stadium after their team had conceded five goals to Watford, lifelong Blue Farrell was back in front of the Sky Sports cameras, this time talking about his role in the Boxxer Series this weekend.

“I couldn’t tell you if it was like this by the end of Saturday since I’d had enough and walked out!” he joked.

Farrell, a season ticket holder, knows his way around Goodison Park better than most.

He boxed there five years ago on the undercard of Tony Bellew’s world title victory. He was a wide-eyed fan in the Players Lounge following a European Cup Winners’ Cup tie twenty-five years ago, peering about in awe. In the years since, he has sat in the same Gwladys Street End seat as a season ticket holder.

He admitted, “Yeah, I’m a longtime Evertonian.” “It’s been thirty-one years. In 1995, I was in the players’ lounge for a match versus Feyenoord since my auntie’s close friend was married to Matt Jackson. One of the first photos I took was of Ronald Koeman (the Feyenoord captain that night), who appeared to me to be a man monster – almost six feet of pure muscle, unlike the Ronald Koeman who showed up to manage us!” Since then, I’ve been going. I used to have a season ticket when I was younger, then I worked with Everton in the Community and went on and off, and now I’ve had a season ticket in the same seat in the Gwladys Street End for the last six or seven seasons.” He returned for a press conference ahead of the Boxxer series, which will feature eight super-lightweight boxers, three of whom are from Liverpool, competing in a knockout competition over three three-minute rounds. It’s a true competition, with upsets possible and slow starters penalized.

Rocky Fielding entered into the super-middleweight division of the tournament on short notice ten years ago and won a competition that served as a springboard.