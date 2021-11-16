After the bombing at Liverpool Women’s Hospital, security at M&S Bank Arena was beefed up.

Following the terror attack at Liverpool Women’s Hospital, security at Radio City Hits Live will be increased.

Following the bombing, the UK’s terror threat level was raised to “severe,” indicating that an attack is “very likely.”

Following the cab explosion on Sunday, the M&S Bank Arena’s operators, the ACC Liverpool Group, acknowledged to The Washington Newsday that they are assessing security measures at all of their facilities.

It comes ahead of Radio City Hits Live, which takes place in the venue on Friday and features Ed Sheeran, Years and Years, and Becky Hill.

All ticket holders will be contacted before the concert with an update on the security measures they may expect to see on the night, and those attending the event are asked to “be vigilant.”

The ACC Liverpool Group said in a statement: “Following the incident on the 14th of November outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital, we are working closely with Counter Terrorism Security Advisers, Merseyside Police, and our event organisers to ensure that the appropriate security checks and requirements are in place for each event taking place across our campus.

“The ACC Liverpool Group takes providing high standards of safety and security across all of our venues very seriously, assessing and monitoring all processes on a regular basis in reaction to occurrences and changes in the UK Threat Level.

“We employ stringent security systems and take pleasure in striking a professional balance between keeping a secure campus and providing a pleasant tourist experience.”

They went on to say: “Walk-through metal detectors, luggage screenings, ticket and pass checks, on-site police personnel, and sniffer dogs are all visible safeguards. These are just a few of the many security and customer service tests we perform, many of which aren’t visible.

“Prior to each show, ticket holders will be alerted via email with arrival times, special security measures, and other general event information.

“We will continue to urge all of our visitors to exercise caution, and we want to reassure them that their safety is always our top priority.”